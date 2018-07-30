

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie recovered to 0.9655 against the aussie, from a low of 0.9674 seen at 9:15 pm ET.



The loonie rose to 85.11 against the yen and 1.3049 against the greenback, from its early low of 84.89 and a session's low of 1.3079, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 87.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the greenback and 0.95 against the aussie.



