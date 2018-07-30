Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Screw Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a detailed overview of the supply market ecosystem and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also reveals the top suppliers of screw pumps. The procurement report forecasts an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category due to the rising production capacity of oil and gas companies.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer in-depth analysis of the global market and compares the category maturity across regions. The buyers and suppliers model their category procurement strategies based on these reports since they highlight the key category management objectives. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
"The buyers are advised to procure new and innovative products that consume lower energy and help reduce costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the screw pumps market.
- Increased production capacity of oil and gas companies.
- Global portfolio expansion of oil and gas companies.
Report scope snapshot: Screw pumps market
Market insights
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
Category pricing insights
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
