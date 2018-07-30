Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Biopolymers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers a detailed review of the supply market ecosystem and the best sustainability practices from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of biopolymers. This procurement report projects an increased spend growth momentum of the biopolymers supply market owing to the product's wide usage as a sustainable packaging material.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005321/en/

Global Biopolymers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, which will help buyers identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the opportunity to compare different pricing models. Information on the major category management enablers will aid the buyers and the suppliers in devising a robust business model. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"In the biopolymers market, buyers must evaluate the suppliers based on their efficiency in providing logistical support to reduce procurement complexities," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the biopolymers market.

Application as a sustainable packaging material.

Increased demand in end-user industries like food packaging industry and automotive manufacturers.

To know more, request a FREE sample report

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Biopolymers market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Refrigerant Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Paints and Coatings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005321/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com