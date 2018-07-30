

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), a provider of loyalty and marketing solutions, Monday said its board has approved a new $500 million share buyback program, starting August 1, 2018, to replace the current program that expires July 31.



Under the new program, the company is authorized to repurchase shares in open market purchases as well as in privately negotiated transactions from time to time through July 31, 2019. Stock purchased as part of this program will be held as treasury stock, the company noted.



