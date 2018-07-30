

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economic growth improved slightly in the three months ended June, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary figures from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, just above the 3.6 percent rise in the first quarter.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate of growth was 3.8 percent.



On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded at a stable pace of 0.9 percent in the June quarter.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed the harmonized index of consumer prices rose at a slower pace of 2.2 percent yearly in July, following a 2.6 percent increase in June.



Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.5 percent from June, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



