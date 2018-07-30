The "France IVD Market by Product Type Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France IVD market accounted for $2,943 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,509 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period of (2017-2023) IVD market.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) refers to the technique wherein the biological samples such as stool, tissues, blood, urine, and other body fluids are examined with the help of various medical devices and reagents. These body fluids are generally taken from the human body to detect infections and diseases. IVD tests are generally performed in hospital based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, and point-of-care centres for the examination of diseases conditions. Various technologies used for test sample preparation include microarray techniques, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry, and sequencing technologies.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, and end user. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software services. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques. Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user it is classified into hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others.

