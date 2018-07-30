

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) presented details of its 'More Roads to Harley-Davidson' growth plan through 2022. The plan includes: New Products; Broader Access; and Stronger Dealers. The company expects More Roads to Harley-Davidson to create more value, stabilize and strengthen the existing business, improve Harley-Davidson Motor Company Return on Invested Capital, increase revenue and earnings, and allow the company to return more cash to shareholders. In total, the company plans More Roads to Harley-Davidson to generate more than $1 billion of incremental annual revenue in 2022 as compared to 2017.



Harley-Davidson noted that the accelerated strategy will require significant investment to change the trajectory of the business globally, and the company plans to fund it entirely through comprehensive cost reduction and reallocation of previously planned investment and resources including operating investment through 2022 of $450 to $550 million and capital investment through 2022 of $225 to $275 million.



Under the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan, the company plans to launch its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire, in 2019. LiveWire will be followed by additional models through 2022. Harley-Davidson also plans to develop a more accessible, small-displacement (250cc to 500cc) motorcycle for Asia emerging markets through a planned strategic alliance with a manufacturer in Asia. The company said this new product and broader distribution is intended to fuel Harley-Davidson's customer access and growth in India, and other Asia markets.



Harley-Davidson said it will advance its market delivery approach establishing strategic alliances with global leading e-commerce providers to extend access to Harley-Davidson to a pool of millions of potential new customers. The company will implement a performance framework to significantly enhance the strength of the dealer network and the customer experience.



