

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.71 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $0.80 billion, or $1.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $14.01 billion from $11.33 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.97 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q2): $14.01 Bln vs. $11.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.00 to $12.00



