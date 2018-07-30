

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced the company now expects adjusted earnings for fiscal year 2018 to approximate $5.70-6.00 per share. Previously, the company had expected adjusted earnings per share of $6.55-6.70.



The company said the primary drivers for the guidance update are: uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs; increased volatility in the commodity markets; sluggish domestic chicken demand; and pork margin compression driven by an imbalance in supply and demand. Also, Tyson Foods now expects the benefit from tax reform of about $0.77 per share compared to its previous projection of $0.85 per share.



'Through pricing and aggressive cost management, we're working to stabilize the impact of freight and feed ingredient costs; however, we still face pressure on chicken sales volume and pricing due to the abundance of relatively low-priced beef and pork on the market. We are working to mitigate these pressures, but our fourth quarter is off to a slower than expected start driven primarily by market related factors,' said Tom Hayes, Tyson Foods CEO.



Shares of Tyson Foods were down 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX