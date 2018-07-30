Global creative technology company Splash Worldwide has appointed Erik Semmelhack as Chief Revenue Officer, based in New York. With over twenty years of experience in executive level business development roles at both startups and agencies, Semmelhack brings a proven track record and passion for driving innovation in digital. He joins Splash Worldwide after serving as President, North America for WPP's award-winning creative production studio Ars Thanea, where he launched their North American office in 2015. His prior roles also include Senior Director of Business Development at Omnicom's Red Sky Interactive, and Co-Founder and EVP of Global Sales Partnerships at Major League Gaming, which was acquired by Activision for $46M.

"Erik is a highly engaging and strategic business development veteran, and I'm impressed with his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking in the digital space," commented Splash Worldwide CEO Paul Stonebridge. "In the last few years Splash has transitioned from a pure production vendor to a much more integrated partner that can create, produce, and distribute content across channels at scale anywhere in the world. Erik has a strong understanding of the digital and social landscapes and will be a driving force in strategically marketing our capabilities, particularly to the North American market."

"Splash is incredibly well-positioned and has so much opportunity in the market right now with the changing agency landscape, the need for robust, nimble production partners is greater than ever, and I think the market can learn a lot from us," said Semmelhack. "Splash is not only creatively focused, but we give clients the technology they need to effectively control and disseminate versioned assets all over the world in real time. Until now Splash has flown under the radar, so I'm thrilled to step into this new position and really begin to evangelize us to the broader marketplace."

From startups to established agencies, Semmelhack has shown leadership across departments and globally-dispersed teams to result in over $50M of new revenue to date. He began his career with Omnicom at the beginning of the digital wave, leading strategy and business development for teams doing groundbreaking work in the space. He then led international sales and marketing in telecom with Gotham Broadband, driving new business and ongoing client management with companies such as Time Warner and Comcast. As a co-founder of Major League Gaming, he spent five years building and marketing the company to the video game and emerging eSports markets, ultimately leading to the company's success and $46M Activision acquisition. He then served as founder and managing partner at broadcast media startup Ted Steel Entertainment, and held SVP and business development roles at various digital agencies, before his most recent role as President, North America for digital and creative studio Ars Thanea.

