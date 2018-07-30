Global pharmaceutical leader selects innovative single-B-cell technology to generate breakthrough therapies

HiFiBiO Therapeutics, a world leader in the discovery of therapeutic antibodies through single-B-cell screening and analysis, today announced a multi-target agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) to enable the discovery of breakthrough antibody therapies to potentially treat various gastrointestinal diseases, cancers and other disorders. HiFiBiO Therapeutics will receive upfront, R&D, milestone, and royalty payments based on antibodies delivered to Takeda for development and commercialization. Specific financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to the agreement, scientists from both companies will work together to discover antibodies against Takeda's targets using HiFiBiO Therapeutics' single-cell screening capabilities. Takeda will be responsible for the preclinical and clinical development of the discovered antibodies.

"Takeda is a world leader in oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutics," said Liang Schweizer, PhD, President and CEO, HiFiBiO Therapeutics. "This multi-target partnership further validates our ongoing commitment to these types of open-innovation collaborations to better address unmet medical needs around the world."

With its focus on developing antibodies for immune modulation, HiFiBiO Therapeutics is actively progressing its own internal projects, while also establishing multiple open-innovation partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic institutions. These innovative partnerships utilize the proprietary CelliGOTM platform and continue to generate a robust pipeline of novel antibody drugs for several complex diseases.

About HiFiBiO Therapeutics

HiFiBiO Therapeutics is an emerging multinational biotherapeutics company mobilizing the human immune system to combat disease. The company integrates deep-rooted biological expertise with its comprehensive single-cell profiling technologies to discover and accelerate a pipeline of antibody drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. In addition, HiFiBiO Therapeutics aspires to address unmet medical needs around the world through open-innovation partnerships with industry and academia. The company features a strong global footprint with cutting-edge laboratories on three continents in Cambridge, Mass., Paris, France, and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.hifibio.com.

