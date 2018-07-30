Premier Biomedical, Inc. Uplifted to OTCQB

BIEI Trading on OTCQB Effective July 27, 2018

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) a research based publicly traded biomedical company announced that its stock has begun trading on the OTCQB under the stock symbol BIEI, after several months of trading on OTC as a Pink Sheet stock.

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, "This move back to the OTC QB will put us in a more favorable credibility with the trading public and provide upside potential."

Premier Biomedical is exploring the option of transforming itself into a holding company with four major interrelated technology divisions based around its existing issued and pending patents: 1) PTSD cures, 2) Anti-cancer drugs, 3) Hemp Oil CBD based pain relief products, and 4) Anti-aging treatments.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: www.premierbiomedical.com/ and www.painreliefmeds.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are " forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

