

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed (ALIMTA) and platinum chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) for the first-line treatment of metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer in adults whose tumors have no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, regardless of PD-L1 expression.



The CHMP also adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 with a tumor proportion score of ?50 percent, and who progressed on or after exposure to platinum-based chemotherapy, based on data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-040 trial.



A final decision on both recommendations is expected in the third quarter of 2018.



