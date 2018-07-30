Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Operations update 30-Jul-2018 / 14:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Operations update By way of reaction to recent publications by third parties in relation to potential investments by PAO Severstal in projects in Khanty-Mansiysk region of the Russian Federation, PAO Severstal would like to inform that while investments in projects in that region are indeed under consideration by PAO Severstal the exact amount, scope and other commercial parameters of such investments are still under discussion and have not been determined yet. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: UPD TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 5810 EQS News ID: 709099 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=709099&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

