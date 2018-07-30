

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Auto Logistics Inc. (CALI), a seller in China of imported automobiles and a provider of auto-related services, said it has received notification that the company's securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market as of August 1, 2018.



China Auto Logistics had reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 1, 2018 it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules.



This was due to the company's inability to timely file its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Form 10-Q, as well as its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 10-K.



On July 24, 2018, China Auto Logistics received a further letter in which Nasdaq said it concluded that the company did not provide a definitive plan evidencing its ability to achieve compliance with the listing rule.



The Nasdaq letter also stated that the company has not provided public disclosure regarding its current financial status or the timing for the completion of an Internal Investigation. As such, prospective and current investors do not have information they need to make an investment decision in the securities of the company, Nasdaq noted.



The letter further noted China Auto Logistics' failure to respond to Nasdaq's request for information, and that therefore Nasdaq does not have information necessary to evaluate the company's suitability for continued listing.



China Auto Logistics does not plan to request an appeal of Nasdaq's determination.



