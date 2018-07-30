Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that its intended RTO partner, BitBlox Technologies Inc. ("BitBlox"), a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain company has acquired and is ready to deploy its first force of mining machines in a secure Ontario location. BitBlox will update this exciting development as details become available in the coming weeks.

The two companies have also both mutually agreed to extend the deadline from July 31st, 2018 to Sept 14th, 2018, for entering into, and executing, a definitive agreement under the current terms of their proposed business combination letter of intent. For further details of the proposed business combination, please refer to the Corporation's press release dated February 22nd, 2018 by visiting the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

