The "Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Automated sortation system is considered as a major breakthrough in the mechanical sector. Europe is one of the major regions for Parcel Sortation Systems Market. Presence of prominent logistics and e-commerce companies and major parcel sortation systems solution providers in this region has driven the market expansion in the European region. Automation is used in sorting number of consumer products such as packaged food beverages, post parcels, medicines, textiles and others. High deployment and maintenance costs are restraining the growth of the parcel sortation systems market.

Based on Offering, the Parcel Sortation Systems market segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services. Hardware Type includes Processors, Cameras, Sensors, Displays, Diverters, and Others. Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Loop Type and Linear Type. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Logistics, Pharmaceuticals Medical Supply, Airports, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, and Others. Based on Countries, the Parcel Sortation Systems market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Bastian Solutions, LLC, Fives Group, KION Group (Dematic), Interroll, Muratec, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

