

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $461 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $2.84 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



