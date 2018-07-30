Atos Partners with CNA Financial Corporation to Drive Digital Transformation for Commercial Insurance Leader

New innovative service model to accelerate cloud-based IT and drive agile transformation

Paris (France) and Irving, TX (US), July 30, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and CNA Financial Corporation, the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States, today announced a new multi-year relationship where Atos will manage CNA's Information Technology (IT) infrastructure working with the insurer to transform its IT operations (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory) through orchestrated cloud migration and the rapid development of new services.

The two companies partnered to create an industry-leading service model where Atos assumes ownership and the associated risk of modernizing the legacy environment. Delivered predominantly as-a-service, Atos will focus on modern, modular and flexible services that improve the operating performance of the infrastructure and enhance the collaborative experience of CNA end users. This involves:

Migrating legacy applications to an Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) platform that shifts workloads to the appropriate cloud resources, providing increased security and stability along with immediate cost savings.



Moving the legacy mainframe to a consumption-based model utilizing Atos' unique capabilities (https://atos.net/en/products/data-center-applications-transformation/it-modernization) and application-by-application path to migrate to CNA's new platform.



Deploying a digital workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace), including device-as-a-service, which manages the life cycle of all corporate devices holistically, and a cloud-first way of working, to support the next generation knowledge worker across all IT support channels they prefer.

"Partnering with a global leader in digital transformation with deep experience in the financial services market will allow CNA to drive continual innovation for our organization for many years to come," said J. Merten, Executive Vice President, Technology & Operations, CNA. "Atos will help accelerate CNA toward a more modern IT architecture that is anchored in the cloud, less complex and more efficient for employees, insureds, agents and brokers."

"We listened to the customer and built a game changing partnership and ecosystem model tied to CNA's business results," said Chad Harris, CEO (acting), North America Operations, Atos. "By sharing in the success of the customer and changing to outcome charging models, you create a paradigm shift in how to meet customer needs cost effectively and efficiently, further reinforcing your commitment to the partnership."

Atos counts many of the largest financial services firms among its client base, including six out of the top ten largest global insurers and twelve of the top twenty banks. For more information on Atos' Digital transformation capabilities for the insurance market go to https://atos.net/en/industries/insurance (https://atos.net/en/industries/insurance)

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

