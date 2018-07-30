

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Seagate Technology plc (STX) said that David Morton, Jr., executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company for a senior finance executive role at another company.



Morton has agreed to assist in the orderly transition of his CFO responsibilities and will leave the company on August 3, 2018. According to Seagate, his departure is not based on any disagreement with the company's accounting principles, practices or financial statement disclosures.



Seagate said it will initiate a search for a successor CFO and has named Kathryn Scolnick interim CFO.



Kathryn has been a senior finance executive at Seagate for six years leading the company's investor relations and treasury operations.



