

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled from last year. Operating profit increased 83 percent from the prior year, mostly due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs. Quarterly total sales and revenues grew 24 percent. The company raised its 2018 profit per share outlook.



Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations.



In the Monday pre-market trade, CAT is trading at $147.81, up $5.25 or 3.68 percent.



'Based on outstanding results in the first half of the year and continued strength in many of our end markets, Caterpillar is again raising our profit outlook for 2018. We remain focused on operational excellence, cost discipline and investing for long-term profitable growth,' said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby.



Profit attributable to common shareholders for the second-quarter more than doubled to $1.71 billion or $2.82 per share from $802 million or $1.35 per share in the previous year.



Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.97, compared with second-quarter 2017 adjusted profit per share of $1.49. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased 83 percent to $2.167 billion, from the prior year' $1.184 billion, mostly due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs.



Total sales and revenues for the second-quarter grew 24 percent to $14.01 billion, from $11.33 billion in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand across the three primary segments, with the largest increase in Construction Industries. Sales were also higher due to currency impacts, primarily from a stronger euro and Chinese yuan. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion for the quarter.



The company raised its 2018 profit per share outlook to a range of $10.50 to $11.50. Excluding restructuring costs of about $400 million, the company expects adjusted profit per share to be in a range of $11.00 to $12.00. The prior profit per share outlook range was $9.75 to $10.75, and the adjusted profit per share outlook range was $10.25 to $11.25.



Looking ahead, the company said most end markets continue to improve, order rates are healthy, and the backlog remained solid in the quarter. For certain applications, particularly in oil and gas and mining, the company is seeing strong demand and taking orders for delivery well into 2019.



The company raised profit outlook range primarily due to the continued strength in many end markets. Recently imposed tariffs are expected to impact material costs in the second half of the year by approximately $100 million to $200 million, and the company expects supply chain challenges to continue to pressure freight costs. However, the company intends to largely offset these impacts through announced mid-year price increases and using the Operating & Execution Model to further drive operational excellence and structural cost discipline.



In January 2014, the board authorized the repurchase of $10.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock. The current program expires at the end of this year. Under this authorization, the company repurchased $1.25 billion in common stock in the first half of 2018, of which $750 million was repurchased in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2018, $4.2 billion remained on the current authorization.



The company currently expects share repurchases during the second half of 2018 to be in a similar range as the first half, but the amount could vary depending upon market conditions and investing priorities. Aligned with the cash deployment strategy, the company plans to be in the market for share repurchases on a fairly consistent basis.



In July 2018, the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock effective January 1, 2019, with no expiration date.



