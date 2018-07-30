Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the major challenges faced by logistics companies across the globe.

At present, logistics plays a critical role in easing trade facilitation and eventually the business operations of other companies. There are many factors like the increasing demands of the client, the fluctuating needs of consumers, and complex business models, which pose challenges for logistics companies. This gives rise to a very significant question, which is how can a predictably standard service be modified according to preferences? This is perhaps the most critical challenge that the logistics industry has been facing for years. In the effort to enhance the output, Infiniti has listed the major challenges faced by the industry.

"Factors like the growing demands of the client, changing needs of consumers, and complicated business models pose challenges for logistics companies," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Major challenges faced by logistics companies:

Slashing down of transportation costs: A rise in the prices of fuel leads to an increase in wages, which, subsequently raises the transportation costs every day. So, logistics companies will have to come up with a strategic and planned approach to get away with or at least bring down the costs of transportation. For the application of such strategies, logistics firms need information that is dependable based on present and future orders. Visibility software is a very good choice to streamline such challenges. A third-party transportation agency, which is lucrative can be a very helpful option for small businesses who are looking to cut transportation costs. This can help minor logistics companies to get away with the expenditure on maintaining vehicles for deliveries. A small amount paid to the third party can take care of the rest.

Improving customer service: For customers, punctuality and transparency in the delivery are the most significant things to consider. By using technology and following systems, customers can trace their parcel status and upload the same on social media platforms. Customers' expectations have manifolded today and that is why they don't mind paying extra for single day delivery. Consequently, to achieve such expectations, logistics firms will have to come up with something exclusive and easy to provide the best customer service and retain their loyal customers.

Managing manpower: Management is full of responsibilities and it becomes more interesting when it comes to manpower management. The humanitarian approach is one of the most vital requirements that should be implemented for managing manpower. When it comes to logistics firms, manpower management becomes even more stimulating as the staff and drivers usually stay in different locations and an appropriate coordination between the two is needed for the swift and easy supply of orders. Here comes the role of decentralization of power into play. Logistics companies can employ logistics managers in major locations and provide the solutions competently by time and team schedule.

Management is full of responsibilities and it becomes more interesting when it comes to manpower management. The humanitarian approach is one of the most vital requirements that should be implemented for managing manpower. When it comes to logistics firms, manpower management becomes even more stimulating as the staff and drivers usually stay in different locations and an appropriate coordination between the two is needed for the swift and easy supply of orders. Here comes the role of decentralization of power into play. Logistics companies can employ logistics managers in major locations and provide the solutions competently by time and team schedule. Get in touch, to know more about how we can help you boost business profits

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

