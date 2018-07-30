The "Europe Flow Meters Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Flow Meters Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Europe is the regions with mature and developed industrial sectors; therefore, the flow meters is expected to be largely deployed in the power generation sector. Development of shale gas reserves is also expected to boost demand for these meters in oil and gas and chemical and petroleum refineries. Europe was the leading region in 2016, as major market players and solution providers were housed in European region. In Europe, the adoption of the meters is very high for managing water and wastewater. Demand for magnetic, ultrasonic, and Coriolis products for water and wastewater management is expected to witness rapid growth.

Based on Product Type, the Flow Meters market segments the market into Magnetic, Positive Displacement, Differential Pressure, Ultrasonic, Coriolis, Turbine, Vortex, and Others. Based on Application, the Flow Meters market segments the market into Water Wastewater, Power Generation, Pulp Paper, Chemicals, Oil Gas, Food Beverages, and Others. Based on Countries, the Flow Meters market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Flow Meters Market.

