Local Government Boundary Commission for England: Local Government in London is Changing

Council ward boundaries for more than four million London voters are set to change in a programme of reviews that starts this week. The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is reviewing ward boundaries for 25 London councils to make them fairer for voters and reflect community ties.

A public consultation on ward boundaries in Harrow begins today. A programme of reviews will follow over the next three years and will look at councillor numbers, wards and ward boundaries across London.

Individual borough reviews will decide how many councillors should be elected to each local authority as well as the boundaries and names of council wards. The reviews aim to make sure votes in London local elections are fair so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters. The Commission will also look at local community interests and ties.

Public consultations in each borough will give local people the chance to have their say about how they are represented.

New wards will come into effect at London's next local elections in 2022.

Chair of the Commission, Professor Colin Mellors OBE, said: "Our reviews will make local elections in London fairer for voters and we will try and build council wards that mean something to local communities.

"Everyone living in the boroughs under review will get a chance to have their say on new council wards in their area. After all, local people know their area best."

Residents and local organisations can find out more about the review of their area on the Commission's website at http://www.lgbce.org.uk.

Notes to editors:

1. The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is responsible for reviewing local authority electoral arrangements, defining boundaries for local elections and the number of councillors to be elected, as well as conducting reviews of councils' external boundaries and structures.

2. The programme will be conducted according to the following timetable (which is subject to change):

Council Start of review Harrow 2018 Brent 2018 Hillingdon 2018 Ealing 2018 Barnet 2018 Haringey 2018 Camden 2018 Enfield 2018 Hounslow 2019 Islington 2019 Newham 2019 Westminster 2019 Waltham Forest 2019 Hammersmith & Fulham 2019 Wandsworth 2019 Merton 2019 Sutton 2019 Kingston upon Thames 2019 Richmond upon Thames 2019 Bromley 2019 Lewisham 2019 Greenwich 2019 Havering 2019 Lambeth 2020 Barking & Dagenham 2020

1. Seven London councils have undergone electoral reviews since 2000. They are (with implementation date of new boundaries): Hackney (2014), Tower Hamlets (2014), Kensington & Chelsea (2014), Croydon (2018), Redbridge (2018), Southwark (2018), Bexley (2018).