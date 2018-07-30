INTTRA, the largest neutral network, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, today announced the addition of Turkon Line, the latest regional carrier to join its rapidly expanding network.

Turkon provides shipping services focused on the US, Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean through eight locations strategically located across Turkey, the US and Europe. Turkon will offer its customers a suite of shipping services through INTTRA's network, including booking requests, shipping instructions, and Track and Trace.

"We are pleased to welcome Turkon to our growing network, connecting over 30,000 shipping companies to more than 60 carriers," said Inna Kuznetsova, President and COO of INTTRA. "We look forward to growing our partnership in e-commerce with Turkon, enabling a higher level of customer service and cost reductions as a result of digitalization."

About INTTRA

INTTRA is the largest neutral network, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry. INTTRA's innovative products, combined with the scale of our network, empower our customers to trade with multiple parties and leverage ocean industry information to improve their business. Connecting over 30,000 shipping companies across nearly 200 countries with more than 60 leading carriers and over 150 software alliance partners, INTTRA streamlines the ocean trade process. More than 800,000 container orders per week are initiated on the INTTRA platform, representing over one quarter of global ocean container trade.

About Turkon

Turkon Container Transportation and Shipping Inc. was established by Kasif Kalkavan in 1997 to provide international maritime transport. Turkon now has four domestic agencies in Istanbul, Izmir, Mersin, Bursa and four international Turkon agencies in United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and along with other agencies in all over the world, continues to expand its service network. Turkon Line's aim is to provide the best service in container transportation and maintain the highest level of satisfaction and reliability.

