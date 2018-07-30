RFA Accelerates Growth with Expansion in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFA, a next-gen managed IT service provider for the financial industry, announces a new private financial cloud in Luxembourg. This expansion allows RFA to accommodate accelerated growth in Europe and offer a portfolio of high quality private cloud services to both its existing and new financial services clients in Luxembourg, Madrid, Paris, and the wider region.

Along with the London office, the new office doubles RFA's footprint in Europe and further bolsters the company's growth strategy. RFA has two highly secure, tier-one data centres in Luxembourg which meet the ISO27001 and SSAE16/Type II standards, which is key for firms regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Sector Financier (CSSF). RFA is now ideally placed to provide a range of services to clients in this region, and offer fully managed private cloud, infrastructure-as-a-service and secure multi-cloud services, which allow clients to take advantage of the flexibility and scalability of public cloud services, whilst enjoying the security and direct control of the private cloud.

RFA's clients in Luxembourg also benefit from exceptional levels of support, with industry-leading response times and 24/7 connection to live assistance or onsite support when required.

"We've seen tremendous growth from new and existing clients," said Yohan Kim, President and COO of RFA. "We're excited to add to our ever expanding European teams; this area is abundant with diverse talent." George Ralph, Managing Director, states: "this expansion of the RFA portfolio will help us to further enhance our workflow automation services, cloud management and security offerings, as well as increase our ability to service our current clients across Europe and give us the opportunity to develop future client relationships in the new market."

About RFA (https://rfa.com/)

Founded in 1989, RFA is the trusted technology partner to 700+ clients globally, with $900+ Billion AUM. Offering a full range of technology solutions, global data center operations, and industry-leading service, RFA serves the IT and Technology needs of the Financial sector. RFA delivers scalable, reliable and secure enterprise-grade technology infrastructure by combining a seasoned executive team, carefully vetted engineers, and trusted partner companies. RFA is headquartered in New York City and London (EMEA) with operations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and Luxembourg.

George Ralph

Managing Director

gralph@rfa.com (mailto:gralph@rfa.com)