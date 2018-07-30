CordovaCann Corp.: Cordovacann Refiles Interim Financial Statements For The Three And Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / CordovaCann Corp. (OTCQB: LVRLF) ('CordovaCann' or the 'Company'), a leading cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that the Company has refiled its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018. A review of the interim financial statements was completed by the Company's auditor in connection with CordovaCann's Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') application process. The review identified that certain financial results and disclosures required updating, which prompted the refiling.

Details of the updated financial results and disclosures included in the restatement for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 are as follows:

Amounts owing to a director of the Company as at March 31, 2018 were reclassified from accounts payable and accrued liabilities to being due to related parties. The amount of the reclassification was $52,141;

The difference between the fair value of common shares issued for settlement of a shareholder loan and the carrying value of such shareholder loan were originally recorded as a loss on settlement of $382,704 in the statements of operations and comprehensive loss rather than as an equity adjustment. As a result of the change, share capital was decreased by $382,704 and the loss on settlement and net loss for the periods thereto have been decreased by $382,704; and

Warrants and options issued by the Company during the nine months ended March 31, 2018 were originally valued and recorded using an estimated volatility that was not representative of future volatility of the Company. As a result of the recalculation of future volatility, stock-based compensation and contributed surplus were reduced by $1,077,596.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. (formerly LiveReel Media Corporation) is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. CordovaCann primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

