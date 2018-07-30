

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth continued at a steady pace in the second quarter, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded at the same pace.



On a year-on-year basis, the growth rate eased to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent in the first three months of the year.



The pace of growth was the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX