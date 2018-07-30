FundsIndia: Simplifying Mutual Fund Investments

BENGALURU, India, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mutual funds and systematic investment plans (SIPs) have a proven track record of helping investors meet their financial objectives - and FundsIndia has made its mark as the best platform through which to invest. A huge list of free services, market insights, and advice from a team of award winning investment experts aren't the only things that set this company apart - they've even streamlined the application process and function with an interactive online user interface.

As of June, 2018, the average assets under management (AAUM) of the Indian Mutual Fund industry stood at Rs. 23.57 trillion (Rs. 23.57 lakh crore). The industry graph always eventually points upwards, even in the harshest of economic climates. The most trusted financial publications project a double-digit growth for the industry in 2019 as well.

Simply put, mutual funds raise capital from lots of people and combine it to create a huge investment amount. This amount is invested in different companies, operating in various sectors of the economy, to generate profits! Not all investors have lump sum amounts which they can readily invest, as most investment-savvy Indians are salaried employees. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) help investors set aside a certain amount each month towards mutual fund investments. Huge successes have been reported from SIP investments.

The FundsIndia advantage: Traditionally, mutual fund investments were a tedious process involving a lot of paperwork and many trips to the bank. FundsIndia has revamped this and made it entirely paperless. It takes a minute to sign up and access a large list of free services, including investing in funds with a few mouse-clicks. Funds can then be checked and managed in a highly secure and encrypted online environment.

There are many different types of mutual funds, and are sometimes categorized on the basis of investors' "risk appetite". High risk funds offer the chance of high returns, over a short period of time. Conversely, low risk funds offer lower, but guaranteed returns, usually over a longer period of time. The FundsIndia platform can sort funds by risk factor, and suggest the best ones for you, individually. The intuitive platform also sorts and categorizes your portfolio so you don't miss any updates on your existing investments.

Basically, FundsIndia takes the hassle out of investing in mutual funds, corporate fixed deposits, super savings accounts, SIPs, and equity investments. Customers simply log in to their free-for-life FundsIndia account, and can track, invest and manage their investment portfolio - all for free in an online environment that uses high-level security protocols.

FundsIndia also has intuitive tools and services like an online SIP calculator and one-time investment calculator which provide a rather accurate estimate of what investors can hope to earn with different funds, in different time frames, and with different investment amounts.

Apart from this, users can also "create" custom SIPs in their groundbreaking "SIP Designer" which allows users to customize and design SIPs on the basis of their individual needs and goals.

FundsIndia has also created a state-of-the-art robotic financial adviser - called MoneyMitr - which provides mutual fund investment advice in seconds after automatically analysing market trends and fund performance.

All the required information, definitions, tools and services an investor needs is readily available - as it should be in the world of mutual fund investments - on the FundsIndia website.