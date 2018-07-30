According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive subscription services market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 71% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Subscription Services Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive subscription services market into the following channel:

OEM

Dealership/third party

The OEM segment will account for more than 85% share of the market in 2017. However, the dealership/third party segment will witness maximum incremental growth during the forecast period.

Global automotive subscription services market: Top emerging trend

Development of new mobility concept is an emerging trend in the automotive subscription services market. To meet the increasing demand for flexible and sustainable transport system, the leasing companies are offering mobility systems, where for a fixed monthly fee the clients can combine access to a vehicle with journeys by train, bus and even bicycle. Such innovative product offerings by leasing companies depend on new technologies, such as integrated ticketing, smartphone apps, and in-car communications to create a package that offers a customer the best possible choices of completing a journey.

