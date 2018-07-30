A team of researchers from the University of Exeter has demonstrated a technique which creates 'charge funnels' within certain semiconductor materials. The researchers state that the technique could eventually lead to the development of PV cells with better than 60% efficiency.Physicists at the University of Exeter have discovered a technique which can 'funnel' a charge generated in a solar cell towards an area where it can be extracted as electricity. The team from Exeter say that this discovery could lead to the creation of solar cells with more than triple the efficiency of current technologies, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...