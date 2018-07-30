Constellis: CONSTELLIS AND LIFELINE RESPONSE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED

RESTON, VA. & CHICAGO, IL., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of risk management and operational security and logistics services, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with LifeLine Response."LifeLine Response is the bridge between our operational risk, crisis and resilience capabilities and the intelligence that drives situational awareness for global clients," Christian Ronnow, Executive Vice President of Constellis. "We now offer an all-encompassing travel safety solution accessible on smartphones through the LifeLine Response app, providing our clients with over-watch and locator applications, a unique personal safety alarm connected to a rapid response mechanism and a robust, timely, proactive notification system, all supported by a 24/7 global operations centre and extensive analytical capability.""Our geo-spatial intelligence platform combined with Constellis' world class operational risk management services is a timely and robust solution for our clientele as well. In the business of seconds, I would trust no other with the mission critical work that our clients present to us," Peter Cahill, CEO of LifeLine Response.The wide global network, extensive resource capability and intimate knowledge of the diverse contexts in which they work, enables both Constellis and LifeLine Response to deliver tailored, innovative and cost-effective travel risk management solutions to global businesses."We are very pleased to form this strategic partnership with LifeLine Response which extends the range of risk management services we are able to offer our clients, significantly augmenting their performance in meeting duty of care obligations towards their personnel around the world," said Jason DeYonker, CEO of Constellis.

About Constellis

Constellis is a leading provider of risk management, humanitarian, social intelligence, training and operational support services to government and commercial clients worldwide. From security, training and crisis response to logistics, life support and munitions clearance, Constellis helps clients achieve success, no matter their location. With a commitment to highly compliant and ethical business practices, Constellis leverages its operational excellence, world-class training facilities and global network of partners to quickly deliver tailored, cost-effective and innovative services. Spanning five continents in over 40 countries, Constellis' 20,000 employees operate in the most challenging environments around the world. For more information, visit www.constellis.com.



About LifeLine Response

LifeLine Response is a global security company that utilizes technology and ground assets to provide global threat intelligence, personal safety and travel security, utilizing comprehensive global imagery, communication tools and proprietary AI algorithms in 175 countries. The innovative LifeLine Response platform ensures operational safety and security oversight to businesses operating worldwide. Several government agencies, large universities and Fortune 500 companies currently use the product. To learn more, please visit www.llresponse.com.