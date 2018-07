BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET Monday. The consensus is for increase of 0.8 percent, compared to a decline of 0.5 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback slipped against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.98 against the yen, 0.9903 against the franc, 1.1707 against the euro and 1.3134 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX