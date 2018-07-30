Stéphanie Regal has been appointed executive vice president of Purchasing at Kiekert AG, the global technology leader in automotive locking systems.

Regal most recently had been Kiekert's global director of program management responsible for the implementation of all customer projects worldwide, as well as cross-functional strategic process optimization. Since joining the company in 2009, she has served in various other management positions, including senior program manager for the implementation of international projects at Kiekert locations around the world.

She has extensive experience in the automotive and supplier industries, having started her business career in 2000 at Robert Bosch GmbH where she worked in logistics and technical sales.

"We are delighted to have secured Stéphanie Regal from within our own ranks to head up our Purchasing function," said Guido Hanel, Kiekert CEO. "Given her long-standing expertise in program management, process optimization and international collaboration, she is the right person to continue the strategic development of the Purchasing function at Kiekert."

Born in France, Regal, 41, holds a bachelor's degree in Linguistics from the University of Lumière in Lyon, France.

The technology leader for automotive locking systems, Kiekert AG was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Heiligenhaus. The company employs 6,500 people in 11 countries at eight production plants, seven development centers and three sales units, developing, producing and selling tailor-made customer solutions 24/7. Sales revenues in 2017 totaled 830 million euros.

