30.07.2018 | 16:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

July 30, 2018



On July 27, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:jennifer.erickson@ge.com)




This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)