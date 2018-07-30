

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump issued a series of tweets vehemently criticizing the media a few hours after contradicting reports of his meeting with the publisher of the New York Times emerged.



The President sounded sober in his first tweet of the day (at 5.30 am) on Sunday, when he said he had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the New York Times. 'Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People.' Sad!'



The July 20 meeting, which also included NYT editorial page editor James Bennet, had remained secret at the White House's request, according to Sulzberger, until Trump made it public on Twitter.



Sulzberger, in a statement released shortly after, said Trump's tweet effectively put the meeting on the record, and that the president misrepresented the meeting he described apparently as a blunt session.



In a five-paragraph statement, Sulzberger said he had accepted Trump's invitation for the meeting mainly to raise his concerns about the president's 'deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric.'



'I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but increasingly dangerous,' said Sulzberger, who became publisher of The Times in January.



Sulzberger said that although the phrase 'fake news' is untrue and harmful, he is far more concerned about his labeling journalists 'the enemy of the people.'



He claimed to have warned Trump that his inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.



The 37-year-old publisher also told Trump that his attacks were 'putting lives at risk' and 'undermining the democratic ideals of our nation.'



An apparently provoked Trump fired off a tirade of harsh tweets in the afternoon:



He accused the media of being 'driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome,' and called them 'Very unpatriotic' 'anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry'.



'90 percent of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving', according to Trump, who said it's no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low.



He also accused the media of trying to distract and cover up the great progress the country is making under his leadership.



He named two newspapers as example: 'The failing New York Times and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements - and they will never change.'



