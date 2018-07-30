Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics on the CPG industry. A CPG industry client wanted to develop a robust marketing strategy for different customer segments based on the need and demands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005480/en/

Marketing analytics engagement for a CPG industry client helped create unique customer experiences (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig,"Personalized customer and marketing engagements help companies in the CPG industry to gain a comprehensive view of their customers across channels."

Request a proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

Consumer demands are highly dynamic. This is prompting companies in the CPG industry to embrace the latest technologies that can help adapt to these changes and meet the ever-growing demand. The move from conventional shopping to advanced online retailing can be attributed to factors such as the rise of the middle-class population, globalization, and urbanization. Moreover, as the retail sector players consolidate and e-commerce platforms are constantly on the rise, CPG industry players are relying on winning 'go-to-market' strategies to retain their position in the market.

The marketing analytics solution helped the CPG industry client to personalize customer engagement and offer enhanced services to their customers. The solution also helped the client to deliver maximum value at each customer touch point by mapping analytics to every stage in the customer's journey.

To know more about the benefits of marketing analytics solution in the CPG industry, request a demo

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict customer behavior and develop better marketing strategies

Extract the right information from the data collected and generate valuable customer insights

To know more about the benefits of marketing analytics engagement, get in touch

This marketing analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Creating unique customer experiences and reducing the discrepancy in the customer's mind regarding brand choices

Devising targeted marketing campaigns for different customer segments based on their need and demands

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, Request a proposal

View the complete marketing analytics summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/cpg-industry-marketing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005480/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us