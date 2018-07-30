LSCC Stock: A Very Large Technical Price Pattern Has Just Been CompletedIt's official, this current bull market is now the longest in history, putting all the naysayers to bed. This move following the financial crisis has been exquisite. The stocks and sectors supporting each leg have been varied, which is why this bull market has lasted as long as it has.Technology stocks have been on the forefront of this move. This is why the Nasdaq composite index continues to defy gravity by forming new all-time highs. Semiconductor stocks are on the move once again, which is why I am currently focusing on this sector.I have chosen to focus on Lattice Semiconductor.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...