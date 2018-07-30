

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant BMW will raise prices of its SUVs in China to offset the new import tariffs.



BMW Monday said it will hike the price of its two popular sports utility vehicles X5 and X6 models by 4% and 7%, respectively, in the world's biggest car market to offset the tariffs imposed by China on American-made imports.



The price hike reflects the 'the increased import duty for US-made cars,' BMW said. However, the price increase of up to 7% indicate that BMW will still absorb a major part of the higher tariffs costs.



BMW is the second major automaker to increase prices in China after Tesla (TSLA). China is BMW's biggest market, as it sold 560,000 vehicles last year, which is more than the US and Germany combined.



Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, effectively sparking a trade war. Beijing retaliated by imposing similar duties on U.S. goods. Trump later threatened to impose tariffs on all $500 billion in imports from China.



