Jetblack Corp.: Jetblack Corporation Announces Financing Agreement with Pikeminnow Funding LLC

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Jetblack Corporation (OTC PINK: JTBK) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a financing agreement with Pikeminnow Funding LLC (referred to as "Pikeminnow"), a Colorado limited liability company. Subject to the Company complying with terms of such agreement , Pikeminnow has agreed to purchase up to $5.2 million of shares of the Company's common stock. Among other things, the agreement requires the Company to file an Offering Statement for the offer and sale of the Company's common stock on Form 1-A with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which Form 1-A must be qualified by the SEC prior to Pikeminnow beginning its purchase of shares of the Company's common stock.

"We are very excited at Jetblack about recent developments such as the Company's agreement with Pikeminnow, but we will be much more content once we achieve more of our strategic objectives," stated Chairman and CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

About Jetblack Corporation

The Company owns and operates Gabbb.com, a new social media site designed for business and leisure. In addition to the browser version of Gabbb, the company has an iOS app and an Android app available. The Company is focused on the Gabbb platform and progressing with stage 2 of development.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include market risks associated with our business, the inability to raise enough capital to complete our business, economic conditions and increasing competition. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PROPOSED OFFERING OF SECURITIES: The offering discussed in this press release will be made only by means of an offering circular. An Offering Statement on Form 1-A relating to the Company's common stock has not yet been filed with the SEC, and therefore has not yet become qualified. Once filed, you may obtain a copy of the most recent version of the preliminary offering circular with the following link: https://www.jetblackcorp.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time with respect to such an offering, and if sent in response to these materials for such an offering, it will not be accepted. No securities may be sold, and no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A+, until the Company's offering statement is filed and then qualified by the SEC, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date.

CONTACT: Daniel A. Goldin dg@jetblackcorp.com

RELATED LINKS: https://jetblackcorp.com https://gabbb.com

SOURCE: Jetblack Corporation