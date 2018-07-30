

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Sunday unveiled a new global food currency MacCoin, in order to celebrate 50 years of the burger chain's iconic Big Mac.



Customers can use the MacCoin to redeem a free burger at McDonald's locations around the world. Customers will receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac on Thursday, August 2, to be redeemed starting the next day at McDonald's in more than 50 countries around the world.



More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed globally in more than 50 countries while supplies last.



These commemorative coins feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac. The '70s coin will showcase the decade's flower power. The '80s will feature pop art, while the '90s will sport bold, abstract shapes. The early '00s will focus on on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century and the '10s MacCoin will showcase the evolution of communication.



In addition to English, the coin will also feature Arabic, Indonesian, Mandarin, Portuguese, French and Spanish.



MacCoin has no cash value and is only redeemable for one free Big Mac at participating McDonald's restaurants through 2018.



