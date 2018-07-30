SRA rejects Lord Hain's request for investigation into Hogan Lovells in the UK

LONDON and WASHINGTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has confirmed that it does not intend to take any regulatory action against Hogan Lovells International LLP in relation to a complaint made by Lord Peter Hain in January of this year.

The peer had made a series of allegations against the firm in the House of Lords in January this year which claimed that Hogan Lovells in South Africa had been complicit in supporting corruption in that country through its work for the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

According to a spokesperson for Hogan Lovells: "Hogan Lovells has consistently rejected the allegations made by Lord Hain. This was a piece of work carried out in South Africa for a South African client by South African qualified lawyers and we are pleased that the SRA, with whom we have fully co-operated, agrees with this. The appropriate forum for resolving any dispute is and always has been in South Africa with the Law Society of the Northern Provinces. We proactively brought this matter to their attention when Lord Hain raised his complaint and we are working closely with them. In addition, the chair of our practice in that country has twice given evidence to the South African parliament and fully accounted for the work that we undertook."

"We understand the need for transparency and we are very happy for our work to be scrutinized by the appropriate authorities. We remain committed to supporting investment in South Africa at this time and to continuing to contribute locally to our capacity building and pro bono programmes in collaboration with other key stakeholders."

