VantagePoint Software: Artificial Intelligence Trading Expert Lane Mendelsohn Explains Biggest Wipeout in Stock Market History on Dr. Drew Midday Live

President Lane Mendelsohn of VantagePoint Trading Software was Called Live on Air to Talk About the Biggest Single-day Loss for Any Public Company in History

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint Software, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail investor was asked to speak on Dr. Drew Midday Live to comment on the biggest single-day loss in market history.

Big news has been circulating the stock market this week following another historical market drop and Dr. Drew invited artificial intelligence trading expert, Lane Mendelsohn to comment on the loss. Facebook stock lost $119 billion at market close on Thursday, July 26th resulting in the biggest single-day loss for any public company in history.

Dr. Drew Midday Live with Lauren Sivan airs on Talk Radio 790/KABC in Los Angeles and on KGO 810 in San Francisco. Dr. Drew is one of the most listened to doctors in America who has made appearances on Oprah, CNN, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien and many others. He is also a New York Times Bestselling author and has hosted many of his own shows.

Lane Mendelsohn was hand selected to appear on Dr. Drew's show because of his AI technology, which can predict the stock market very accurately and has been doing so for close to 30 years. Mendelsohn is a recognized expert in the industry and his work has been featured in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Yahoo! Finance, Fox Business, i24NEWS and more.

Mendelsohn's software, VantagePoint, can forecast market trend direction up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy and in fact, predicted the historical drop of the Dow that took place earlier this year.

To summarize Lane's perspective on Facebook's stock in the interview, Dr. Drew said, "Based on your track record and being pretty good at predicting these things, this is a buying opportunity and the stock will be ok because they are sufficiently diversified and their business model is efficiently solid, that the changes they are going to make in the short term will solve their long term problems and make them a stronger company and a stronger product and something for viable for the future." Mr. Mendelsohn responded with, "It is a time to be cautious, but a time to be looking for those buying opportunities."

VantagePoint Software, which holds two U.S. patents, was developed in 1991 and has helped thousands of people become financially independent by allowing them to make confident trading decisions.

You can listen to the full interview at vantagepointsoftware.com and for a free demo of the software, call 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Aquilino

Communications Specialist

8139730496

JenA@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: Vantagepoint Software