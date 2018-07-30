SES-IMAGOTAG: Sharaf DG selects SES-imagotag - The contract is the first full-retail chain ESL roll-out in the Middle East

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and retail IoT solutions, today announces the signature of a first roll-out contract in the Middle East with Sharaf DG, the N°1 consumer electronics retailer in the region and member of the EURONICS group.

Sharaf DG selected SES-imagotag's new VUSION line of smart digital labels and cloud-based software platform to ensure pricing accuracy and agility, omnichannel synchronization and to enhance shoppers' experience.

23 stores in the United Arab Emirates have been equipped in a first wave this semester. A second wave with 10 additional stores is planned in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG comments: "We are happy to work with SES-imagotag, the world leader and most experienced provider of digital retail labels and retail IoT solutions. This partnership will speed up our digital transformation and omnichannel strategy to offer our customers a seamless omnichannel retail service combining the best of e-commerce convenience and in-store experience. SES-imagotag's superior ESL technology and cloud-based software platform will allow us to rapidly increase our performance and competitive edge."

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag, concludes: "We are delighted to sign our first roll-out in the Middle East with Sharaf DG. This contract allows us to further expand our geographic footprint. We are proud to assist Sharaf DG in its digitalization strategy. Sharaf DG is a visionary and high-performance leading CE retailer. This contract is a new success within the Euronics group, after the roll-out signed in Germany earlier this year."

About Sharaf DG

Sharaf DG is the No.1 Specialty Electronics Retailer in UAE and operates over 30 stores in UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and a successful ecommerce platform. Sharaf DG serves millions of customers in its stores and online, has partnered with over 300 Global Brands and is a member of Euronics International whose members operate over 10,000 stores in over 30 countries. Sharaf DG is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

www.sharafdg.com

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

