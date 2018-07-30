Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 81,105 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.2000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0651

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,691,544 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,691,544 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3279 24.05 16:28:02 London Stock Exchange 3073 24.10 16:15:15 London Stock Exchange 529 24.05 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange 2223 24.05 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange 3182 24.00 16:01:09 London Stock Exchange 3496 24.00 15:48:19 London Stock Exchange 2855 24.05 15:46:51 London Stock Exchange 13392 24.05 15:46:51 London Stock Exchange 13452 24.05 15:39:51 London Stock Exchange 14390 24.20 15:39:47 London Stock Exchange 255 24.10 15:14:18 London Stock Exchange 2517 24.10 15:14:18 London Stock Exchange 3093 24.00 13:22:51 London Stock Exchange 3091 24.05 13:00:55 London Stock Exchange 1384 24.05 12:05:30 London Stock Exchange 1612 24.05 12:05:30 London Stock Exchange 236 24.05 12:05:30 London Stock Exchange 817 24.00 11:49:53 London Stock Exchange 2290 24.00 11:49:53 London Stock Exchange 2848 23.90 10:57:05 London Stock Exchange 3091 24.00 10:11:39 London Stock Exchange

