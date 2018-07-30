sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:27 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):81,105
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.2000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0651

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,691,544 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,691,544 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
327924.0516:28:02London Stock Exchange
307324.1016:15:15London Stock Exchange
52924.0516:10:36London Stock Exchange
222324.0516:10:36London Stock Exchange
318224.0016:01:09London Stock Exchange
349624.0015:48:19London Stock Exchange
285524.0515:46:51London Stock Exchange
1339224.0515:46:51London Stock Exchange
1345224.0515:39:51London Stock Exchange
1439024.2015:39:47London Stock Exchange
25524.1015:14:18London Stock Exchange
251724.1015:14:18London Stock Exchange
309324.0013:22:51London Stock Exchange
309124.0513:00:55London Stock Exchange
138424.0512:05:30London Stock Exchange
161224.0512:05:30London Stock Exchange
23624.0512:05:30London Stock Exchange
81724.0011:49:53London Stock Exchange
229024.0011:49:53London Stock Exchange
284823.9010:57:05London Stock Exchange
309124.0010:11:39London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


