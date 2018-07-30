sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 30

30 July 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 15,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4913.793p. The highest price paid per share was 4950.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4868.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,649,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,584,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
514940 09:24:12
514943 09:24:56
574942 09:25:18
574945 09:26:06
504950 09:41:00
544950 09:41:00
474950 09:41:00
584950 09:41:00
484950 09:41:00
544950 09:41:00
634950 09:41:30
84950 09:43:43
744950 09:43:43
484950 09:44:09
484950 09:53:55
494950 09:53:55
514950 09:53:55
964950 09:53:55
594950 09:58:27
544950 09:58:27
504949 09:58:35
564941 10:03:39
584941 10:03:39
534942 10:08:06
524942 10:08:06
384941 10:09:05
144941 10:09:05
904942 10:12:46
524941 10:13:22
674942 10:16:48
534942 10:20:56
494941 10:20:56
94941 10:20:56
554940 10:22:08
554937 10:23:27
304944 10:28:29
544944 10:28:29
484947 10:29:14
124950 10:53:19
664950 10:53:31
494950 10:53:31
494950 10:53:31
514950 10:53:31
524950 10:53:31
214950 10:53:31
514950 10:53:31
544950 10:53:31
284950 10:53:31
524950 10:53:31
474950 10:53:31
544950 10:53:31
544949 10:53:32
484945 10:54:50
584947 10:57:21
474946 10:58:36
534945 11:02:36
664944 11:03:04
534939 11:06:34
554938 11:08:07
534938 11:11:23
494937 11:12:38
384935 11:13:33
184936 11:13:33
684944 11:18:40
584944 11:18:53
524943 11:20:27
524939 11:22:53
314940 11:28:16
144940 11:28:24
244940 11:28:24
574938 11:29:24
524937 11:29:31
544932 11:31:49
44932 11:31:50
504936 11:36:04
604940 11:39:15
514942 11:40:49
574944 11:43:57
534943 11:43:57
344939 11:49:34
174939 11:49:34
494939 11:49:34
504939 11:50:20
504939 11:52:36
544938 11:52:48
524932 11:56:04
534933 11:58:36
114932 11:59:04
464932 11:59:04
484935 12:02:14
694934 12:02:14
494936 12:03:27
494934 12:05:08
554934 12:07:00
504933 12:10:00
484932 12:12:46
424931 12:13:24
94931 12:13:24
554930 12:17:04
284931 12:19:16
44931 12:19:16
194931 12:19:16
574928 12:20:00
24922 12:22:25
494922 12:22:25
514917 12:25:05
574921 12:26:30
904924 12:40:59
134924 12:40:59
674924 12:40:59
64924 12:40:59
514924 12:40:59
554924 12:41:15
544923 12:41:46
204921 12:44:46
304921 12:44:46
564919 12:45:36
544919 12:47:43
494915 12:51:19
494918 12:53:24
224918 12:54:05
324918 12:54:05
674918 12:57:47
504919 13:01:10
534919 13:01:10
434918 13:02:33
94918 13:02:33
544915 13:05:36
514914 13:06:50
564911 13:09:44
504908 13:10:32
534904 13:13:12
434905 13:15:53
474904 13:16:14
534904 13:22:15
814904 13:22:35
224904 13:22:35
494907 13:24:44
584906 13:24:51
584905 13:28:38
534905 13:28:38
724902 13:32:24
524903 13:34:47
484903 13:34:47
404903 13:36:59
534906 13:37:39
34906 13:37:39
544906 13:39:56
64906 13:39:56
504905 13:39:56
644903 13:45:46
544903 13:47:08
584903 13:47:08
44902 13:49:12
544902 13:49:12
304905 13:53:35
274905 13:53:35
164905 13:53:35
504908 13:54:05
634910 13:56:31
524910 13:56:31
494910 13:58:02
684912 14:03:15
524912 14:03:15
624912 14:03:15
194913 14:05:35
344913 14:05:35
474912 14:05:40
584912 14:07:10
514912 14:08:51
664911 14:11:44
514912 14:14:02
574912 14:14:46
414916 14:17:47
564916 14:18:29
154916 14:18:29
504915 14:18:30
544921 14:21:14
34921 14:21:14
544919 14:21:28
534917 14:23:57
494917 14:25:16
574917 14:26:37
564917 14:28:05
514917 14:28:05
34917 14:28:05
484915 14:30:16
574915 14:31:50
604914 14:31:53
424914 14:32:36
94914 14:32:36
524909 14:34:44
564912 14:36:32
584911 14:36:32
484910 14:37:35
554911 14:39:36
514910 14:39:40
544910 14:41:14
354907 14:42:18
224907 14:42:18
584905 14:43:22
494904 14:45:14
574901 14:45:24
484900 14:46:53
554901 14:48:56
574900 14:49:46
534900 14:49:46
44900 14:49:46
174900 14:51:47
434900 14:51:47
534901 14:52:50
544900 14:52:58
484899 14:55:47
494899 14:55:47
194900 14:57:47
1204900 14:57:47
304893 14:59:10
224893 14:59:10
574890 14:59:21
544900 15:01:35
664901 15:02:31
154908 15:03:51
394908 15:03:51
544907 15:03:51
764904 15:05:56
524905 15:07:18
564905 15:07:59
534901 15:08:24
574896 15:09:29
554898 15:11:16
814898 15:12:35
544897 15:14:04
574896 15:14:10
584895 15:16:15
344895 15:16:27
214895 15:16:27
1104897 15:19:02
514896 15:19:08
20004896 15:20:05
10004879 16:06:54
7814868 16:39:02

