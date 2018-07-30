MIM Software Inc. to Collaborate with Radialogica to Provide Monte Carlo Dose Calculation

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of Radiation Oncology software, announced today its intention to collaborate with Radialogica to provide an integrated, advanced Monte Carlo dose calculation algorithm for adaptive therapy assessment and quality assurance. MIM Software is currently demonstrating its latest solutions at the 2018 American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) Annual Meeting in Nashville.

Monte Carlo simulation is considered the gold standard in dose calculation and MIM Software will leverage its existing data management and automation platform to deliver this technology. "We are excited to partner with MIM Software to apply the accuracy of Monte Carlo for adaptive assessment," said Andrew Cowen, CEO of Radialogica.

"This partnership will allow us to combine first-class automation along with first-class dose calculation on a vendor-neutral platform," said Andrew Nelson, CEO of MIM Software. "This will expand our ability to provide unique and impactful software solutions to enhance patient care."

Combined with MIM Software's industry-leading imaging and registration tools, the addition of an advanced Monte Carlo dose calculation algorithm will provide a leap forward in automating adaptive assessment during therapy while providing 3D dose verification using independently verified beam models. "We believe our advanced SciMoCa dose calculation algorithm has a significant opportunity to enhance the quality and safety for patients undergoing radiotherapy," said Dr. Markus Alber of Scientific RT.

About Radialogica

Radialogica, a privately held business headquartered in St. Louis, is a healthcare IT company focused on advanced software solutions for radiation oncology. The company provides sophisticated tools and robust analytics to elevate quality of care for cancer patients. Radialogica has a partnership with Scientific RT to provide the SciMoCa dose calculation algorithm. Radialogica's organizational strategy, capabilities and resources are unified around a deep commitment to quality and value in oncology, and the goal of reducing the physical and financial burden of cancer treatment and survivorship. For more information visit www.radialogica.com.

About Scientific RT

Scientific RT, a privately held business based in Munich, is a healthcare consulting and IT company specializing in Medical Physics in Radiotherapy. The company's mission is to develop best-in-class algorithms for radiation dose computation and optimization together with its clinical customers, academic research collaborators, and commercial partners. The company has successfully consulted for virtually all major players in Radiotherapy. For more information, visit www.scientific-rt.com.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging, and cardiac imaging. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.mimsoftware.com.

