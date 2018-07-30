

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg indicated Sunday that she intends to continue serving on the nation's highest court for at least five more years.



'I'm now 85,' Ginsburg said, according to CNN. 'My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.'



The comments from Ginsburg, which came following a production of a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia, come on the heels of the recent retirement of 82-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy.



President Donald Trump has nominated conservative federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Kennedy in a move likely to shift the balance of the Supreme Court to the right.



Liberals have expressed concerns a near-term retirement by Ginsburg would allow Trump to shift the court's balance even more substantially.



During her comments in New York, Ginsburg also ruled out the possibility of placing term limits on judges, as doing so would require a constitutional amendment.



'Article 3 says ... we hold our offices during good behavior,' Ginsburg noted. 'And most judges are very well behaved.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX