PharmaCielo Expands Cannabis Cultivation with Receipt of THC-Dominant Planting Quota

RIONEGRO, Colombia and TORONTO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("PharmaCielo Colombia"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian medicinal cannabis firm PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo"), today announced that it has begun the planting of an additional 45,000 seedlings of THC-dominant (psychoactive) cannabis under quota from the Colombia government.

The THC-dominant planting is in addition to approximately 200,000 CBD-dominant plants already under cultivation, with flower harvest expected in coming weeks.

"As the largest cultivator in Colombia of both categories of the cannabis plant, we are very excited about the continued growth and development of the industry," said Federico Cock-Correa, CEO and Director of PharmaCielo Colombia. "The government has provided rigorous regulatory structures that must be complied with in order to not only receive cultivation quota, but also for the all-important next stages of processing and product development essential to the long-term strength of this new sector of the economy."

PharmaCielo continues to increase the scale of cultivation, expanding both overall yield and the number of hectares under cultivation, while readying itself for heightened commercial production based on international market demand as allowed under appropriate regulatory structures.

"With our mother plants producing up to 100,000 cuttings per week for planting we expect to continue our expansion of both CBD-dominant and THC-dominant (under quota) cultivation at a significant pace - at the capacity of 1 hectare a month of additional cultivation based on international product demand," added Cock-Correa.

The Nursery and Propagation Centre of PharmaCielo Colombia has a footprint of 27.7 hectares, with 12.1 hectares (1.3 million sq. feet) of open-air greenhouses dedicated to cultivation. As the planting matures, it will propagate additional plantings, with the expectation of harvest in coming months for processing and oil extraction. Over time, PharmaCielo will supply genetically consistent, high-quality plant seedlings to over 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of contract growers' open-air greenhouses for final cultivation.

"As demand for medicinal cannabis oils continues to grow on an international level, the ability to have a secure source of supply, consistently high quality and purity of the product is essential," added Anthony Wile, CEO of PharmaCielo Ltd. "From speaking with global healthcare clients, we know that they need to be assured of the company's ability to consistently provide necessary volumes as well as product quality of the highest level, both of which are essential to the ongoing relationship and which we are pleased to confirm our ability to provide."

PharmaCielo Ltd. is a global company privately held and headquartered in Canada, with a focus on processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly-owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its nursery and propagation centre located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the company, together with its directors and executives, has built a compelling business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

