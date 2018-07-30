According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive ADAS sensors market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 21% during the forecast period. The progression toward autonomous vehicles is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive ADAS Sensors 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive ADAS sensors market into the following products:

Radar sensors

Image sensors

Ultrasonic sensors

Infrared sensors

LiDAR sensors

Global automotive ADAS sensors market: Top emerging trend

Growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS is an emerging trend in the automotive electronics space. Previously, the expensive CCD technology was used in automotive cameras. The use of the technology led to image distortion and slow analog-to-digital conversion. Lately, OEMs have shifted their focus toward CMOS image sensors in camera modules. The sensors comprise of noise-correction technologies, charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, digitized circuits, and amplifiers. Such sensors help generate blur-free rear-view images, despite visibility issues. The increased installation of convenience and safety-related functionalities in automobiles further leads to the high demand for CMOS image sensors. Consequently, the increased focus on consumer safety has further impacted the demand for CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS systems.

